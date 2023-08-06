इंडियन आवाज़     06 Aug 2023 10:52:13      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: 30 passengers killed 80 injured in train accident near Nawabshah

 At least 30 passengers were killed and over 80 injured today in a train accident near Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan.

Local media reported that 10 bogies of Hazara Express going from Karachi to Abbottabad derailed near Sahara Railway Station. Pakistan’s railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said, rescue teams have reached the spot. Images posted to local media show dozens of people at the site, with some smashing windows to help passengers clamber out of the twisted carriages.

