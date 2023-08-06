President Murmu advocates reservations for Vulnerable Tribal Group in education and employment

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu advocated reservations for the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) communities in education and employment to ensure their progress and well-being. Interacting with the delegates of the PVTG community from Tamil Nadu region at Rajbhavan in Chennai today she said that granting reservations will allow their children to access quality education and work towards the betterment of their society.

The President congratulated the first Toda student who successfully cleared the NEET exam and mentioned her achievement as a significant milestone. The President also unveiled the portrait of the great poet Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathiyar at Rajbhavan and renamed the Darbar Hall of Rajbhavan as Bharathiyar Mandapam. More from our correspondent:

The President commended the efforts of both the Central and State governments in uplifting the PVTG community and emphasized the need to educate them about various welfare schemes offered by the government. She also praised the community for preserving their traditional forms of expression. During the interaction with President Murmu, the representatives from the Toda, Kota, Irula, Kurumba, Katnaykan, and Paniya tribes proudly shared insights into their distinct cultures and rich heritage. As part of the event, the tribes showcased their cultural heritage and craftsmanship by displaying their artifacts and handwoven clothes at the stalls set up at Rajbhavan.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised that investing in the education of girls paves the way for the progress of the nation as they can make significant contributions to the economy and have a positive impact on society as a whole. She said this while addressing the 165th convocation ceremony of the University of Madras. President Murmu lauded the university’s efforts in promoting gender equality and empowering girls through education. She extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students and appreciation for the dedicated faculties, staff, and members of the university for their unwavering commitment to the pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence.

The convocation ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, TN Higher Education Minister Shri. Ponmudi, and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Madras, S. Gowri.