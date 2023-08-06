इंडियन आवाज़     06 Aug 2023 10:52:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

President Murmu advocates reservations for Vulnerable Tribal Group in education and employment

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu advocated reservations for the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) communities in education and employment to ensure their progress and well-being. Interacting with the delegates of the PVTG community from Tamil Nadu region at Rajbhavan in Chennai today she said that granting reservations will allow their children to access quality education and work towards the betterment of their society.

The President congratulated the first Toda student who successfully cleared the NEET exam and mentioned her achievement as a significant milestone. The President also unveiled the portrait of the great poet Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathiyar at Rajbhavan and renamed the Darbar Hall of Rajbhavan as Bharathiyar Mandapam. More from our correspondent:

The President commended the efforts of both the Central and State governments in uplifting the PVTG community and emphasized the need to educate them about various welfare schemes offered by the government. She also praised the community for preserving their traditional forms of expression. During the interaction with President Murmu, the representatives from the Toda, Kota, Irula, Kurumba, Katnaykan, and Paniya tribes proudly shared insights into their distinct cultures and rich heritage. As part of the event, the tribes showcased their cultural heritage and craftsmanship by displaying their artifacts and handwoven clothes at the stalls set up at Rajbhavan. 

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised that investing in the education of girls paves the way for the progress of the nation as they can make significant contributions to the economy and have a positive impact on society as a whole. She said this while addressing the 165th convocation ceremony of the University of Madras. President Murmu lauded the university’s efforts in promoting gender equality and empowering girls through education. She extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students and appreciation for the dedicated faculties, staff, and members of the university for their unwavering commitment to the pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence.

The convocation ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, TN Higher Education Minister Shri. Ponmudi, and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Madras, S. Gowri.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

ورلڈ بریسٹ فیڈنگ ویک: 1-7 اگست، اس سال تھیم ہے “آئیے کام کی جگہ پر دودھ پلائیں”BREASTFEEDING

بچے کی صحت اور بقا کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے دودھ پلانا سب سے مؤثر ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart