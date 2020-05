WEB DESK

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said yesterday that blatant lies are being spread online at a terrifying rate and the antidote to this pandemic of misinformation is fact-based news and analysis.

In his remarks to High-Level Dialogue on Press Freedom and Tackling Disinformation in the COVID-19 Context, the Secretary-General said that along with the pandemic, we are seeing a dangerous outbreak of misinformation, from harmful health advice and hate speech to wild conspiracy theories.