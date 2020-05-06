Latest News

इंडियन आवाज़     06 May 2020 10:35:56      انڈین آواز

Bihar: Recovery rate of Coronavirus patients reaches to 35%

AMN/ PATNA

Number of cured patients from Corona virus infection has gone up to 188 in Bihar. In all, 377 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. The recovery rate of cured patient is 35 per cent. Total 539 positive cases have been reported from 32 districts of the state.

Door to door survey is underway throughout the state to detect positive cases of Corona virus. Survey of over nine crore 50 lakh people have been completed. During the survey about four thousand suspected cases have been identified.

Meanwhile, 13 trains carrying about 14 thousand migrant labourers and students today reached in different parts of the state. Maximum four trains each from Gujrat and Rajasthan arrived followed by three from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka and Telangana. Eighteen positive cases of migrant labourers were detected during screening at Khagaria .These labourers have come from Telangana.

