Uttar Pradesh: Govt increases tax on liquor, petrol and diesel

AMN/ LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh Government has increased the tax on liquor, petrol and diesel in state. The decision was taken in State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The hike in country liquor and foreign liquor prices is projected to generate revenue of 2,350 crore rupees.

The prices have been increased for all the categories of foreign liquor. Informing about the decision of Cabinet Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the hike for Indian made foreign liquor is in the range from 10 to 400 rupees.

Along with liquor, the tax on petroleum products have also increased. The price of petrol has been raised by two rupees per litre and of diesel by one rupee per litre. This is will raise an additional revenue of 2,070 crore rupees.

These hikes will come into effect from midnight today. Cabinet also gave approval to the amendments in Mandi act with the aim to promote ease of doing business and increase income of farmers amidst lockdown. It includes waiving off Mandi Tax and Development Tax on 46 fruit and vegetable items.