Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 11,99,389 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Schools reopen in Wuhan
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,57,301 worldwide
White House plans to disband virus task force
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 May 2020 10:36:51      انڈین آواز

Uttar Pradesh: Govt increases tax on liquor, petrol and diesel

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh Government has increased the tax on liquor, petrol and diesel in state. The decision was taken in State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The hike in country liquor and foreign liquor prices is projected to generate revenue of 2,350 crore rupees.

The prices have been increased for all the categories of foreign liquor. Informing about the decision of Cabinet Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the hike for Indian made foreign liquor is in the range from 10 to 400 rupees.

Along with liquor, the tax on petroleum products have also increased. The price of petrol has been raised by two rupees per litre and of diesel by one rupee per litre. This is will raise an additional revenue of 2,070 crore rupees.

These hikes will come into effect from midnight today. Cabinet also gave approval to the amendments in Mandi act with the aim to promote ease of doing business and increase income of farmers amidst lockdown. It includes waiving off Mandi Tax and Development Tax on 46 fruit and vegetable items.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Ad

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!