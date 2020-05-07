75 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab

AMN / CHANDIGARH

As many as 75 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Punjab and two patients have been discharged after recovery in Ludhiana.Our correspondent reports, out of them, as many as 40 positive persons are devotees who had returned from Nanded recently.

According to media bulletin issued by Health Department, with this the number of.positive patients found so far in the state has risen to 1526 and number of active Covid patients to 1364. In the state so far 135 patients have cured and discharged from hospitals and 27 have died.