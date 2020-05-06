UAE: 462 new cases of Covid-19 today, total cases rise to 15,192

WEB DESK



The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday announced 462 new cases of the Covid-19 in the country, taking the total to 15,192 cases.

There was a slight drop in the daily toll of the new Covid-19 cases compared to the previous day. A day earlier, UAE had reported 567 cases of the virus.

UAE Health Ministry said that an intense testing is being conducted amongst the population living here. 28,000 new tests had been carried out.

It also confirmed 187 cases of recovery, and nine deaths. The total number of recoveries now stands at 3153 and death toll totals at 146.