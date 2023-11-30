Over 64 % voter turnout registered in Telangana Assembly elections

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Telangana, except stray incidents, polling has been peaceful across the state. 64.42 percent of 3 crore 26 lakh electors utilised their franchise. The Election authorities informed that all those electors who were in queue at 5 PM were allowed to cast their vote. Meanwhile, poll parties started returning to their facilitation centre.



Janagaon registered the highest of 83.34 percent polling while Yakutpura registered the lowest 27.8 percent turnout.



Meanwhile, among the important personalities, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exercised his franchise at Chantamadaka in Gajwel constituency while BRS working President K Taraka Ramarao cast his vote in Hyderabad. Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy cast his vote at Kodangal. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy are among the prominent people who cast their vote in Hyderabad today.



The political fate of 2290 candidates has been sealed in the EVMs today. The counting of votes will take place on December 3rd.