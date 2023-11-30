Govt. approves proposals worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore to enhance operational capabilities of Armed Forces

AMN/ WEB DESK

Defence Acquisition Council headed by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh today approved capital acquisition proposals worth 2 lakh 23 thousand crore rupees to enhance the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces. Defence Ministry said, 98 per cent of the total amount will be sourced from domestic industries. It said, this will give a substantial boost to the Indian Defence Industry with the aim of achieving the goal of Aatmanirbharta.



The Council has approved the procurement of two types of Anti-tank Munitions namely, Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type-2 and Type-3, which are capable of neutralising Tanks and Armoured personnel carriers and enemy personnel. The Acceptance of Necessity was also accorded for ‘155 mm Nubless projectile’ for use in 155 mm Artillery guns which will enhance lethality and safety of the projectiles.



The Ministry said, the procurement and integration of Automatic Target Tracker and Digital Basaltic Computer for T-90 Tanks have also been accorded which will help in maintaining a combative edge of T-90 tanks over adversary platforms. The procurement of Medium Range Anti-Ship Missiles for the surface platform of Indian Navy has also been accorded. In addition, the Defence Acquisition Council has also accorded approval for procurement of Light Combat Helicopters for Indian Air Force and Indian Army.



The Ministry said, that to maximise indigenisation, the council has accorded approval for a major amendment in the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020. It has been decided that in all categories of procurement cases, a minimum 50 per cent of content shall be in the form of material, components and software that are manufactured in India.