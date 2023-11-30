इंडियन आवाज़     30 Nov 2023 10:40:06      انڈین آواز

Govt. approves proposals worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore to enhance operational capabilities of Armed Forces

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Defence Acquisition Council headed by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh today approved capital acquisition proposals worth 2 lakh 23 thousand crore rupees to enhance the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces. Defence Ministry said, 98 per cent of the total amount will be sourced from domestic industries. It said, this will give a substantial boost to the Indian Defence Industry with the aim of achieving the goal of Aatmanirbharta.

The Council has approved the procurement of two types of Anti-tank Munitions namely, Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type-2 and Type-3, which are capable of neutralising Tanks and Armoured personnel carriers and enemy personnel. The Acceptance of Necessity was also accorded for ‘155 mm Nubless projectile’ for use in 155 mm Artillery guns which will enhance lethality and safety of the projectiles.

The Ministry said, the procurement and integration of Automatic Target Tracker and Digital Basaltic Computer for T-90 Tanks have also been accorded which will help in maintaining a combative edge of T-90 tanks over adversary platforms. The procurement of Medium Range Anti-Ship Missiles for the surface platform of Indian Navy has also been accorded. In addition, the Defence Acquisition Council has also accorded approval for procurement of Light Combat Helicopters for Indian Air Force and Indian Army.

The Ministry said, that to maximise indigenisation, the council has accorded approval for a major amendment in the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020. It has been decided that in all categories of procurement cases, a minimum 50 per cent of content shall be in the form of material, components and software that are manufactured in India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنوری 2024 سے مزید پانچ سال کی مدت کیلئے بڑھا دیا ہے۔

@PIB_India حکومت نے پردھان منتری غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنو ...

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart