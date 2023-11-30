India, China reviews situation along LAC in Western Sector

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and China today reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of the India-China border area. In the 28th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs, both sides engaged in an open, constructive and in-depth discussion of proposals to resolve the remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in Eastern Ladakh. The Joint Secretary (East Asia) from Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation and Director-General, Boundary and Oceanic Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation. They further agreed on the need to maintain peace and tranquility along the border areas, ensure a stable situation on the ground and avoid any untoward incident. The two sides agreed to continue dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and hold the next round of the Senior Commanders’ Meeting at the earliest to achieve the above objective.