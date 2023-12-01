Centre approves reconstruction plan for Joshimath in Uttarakhand

FILE

AMN / NEW DELHI

Centre has approved the recovery and reconstruction plan of over 1658 crore rupees for Joshimath which was affected by landslide and ground subsidence early this year. A High-Level Committee under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the plan.

Under it, around 1080 crore rupees of Central assistance will be provided from the recovery and reconstruction window of the National Disaster Response Fund. The Uttarakhand government will provide over 126 crore rupees from its State Disaster Response Fund towards relief assistance. It will also provide around 452 crore rupees from its budget.

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said the recovery plan for Joshimath will be implemented in three years following the best practices, Build Back Better principles and sustainability initiatives. The Central Government has extended all necessary technical and logistical support to the State Government after the incident. All technical agencies were put into action and they helped the Uttarakhand Government in preparing the recovery plan for Joshimath expeditiously.