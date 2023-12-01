इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2023 05:00:35      انڈین آواز

PM Narendra Modi to address World Climate Action Summit at COP-28 in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Climate Action Summit at COP-28 in Dubai today. The event will not only provide a platform to discuss critical climate issues but will also witness the Prime Minister’s participation in discussions related to climate finance, the Green Credit initiative, and LeadIT on the sidelines of COP-28. Mr Modi arrived in Dubai last night  on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates to attend the World Climate Action Summit. 

COP-28, a crucial gathering for global leaders committed to tackling climate change, offers an opportune moment to assess the progress achieved under the Paris Agreement. Additionally, it aims to outline a strategic roadmap for future endeavors in the realm of climate action.

This marks the Prime Minister’s sixth visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he was warmly received by members of the Indian community upon his arrival.

Today, Prime Minister Modi is set to deliver a keynote address at the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit at  COP28. Following this, he will participate in the Ceremonial Opening of the High-Level segment for Heads of State. Additionally, the Prime Minister will attend a high-level event co-hosted by India and the UAE . This collaborative initiative, based on the Green Credit program introduced by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change last month, aims to incentivize individuals, industries, and local bodies for their voluntary environmental actions. Initially focusing on water conservation and afforestation, the program allows the earning of Green credits through specific activities contributing to environmental protection. These credits can be traded on a domestic market platform, reflecting a market-based approach to encourage voluntary environmental actions beyond traditional carbon emission focuses.

Another significant side event that will be attended by the PM is the launch of LeadIT 2.0.  This event is co-hosted by India and Sweden. Described as a leadership group for energy transition, this joint initiative, originally launched in 2019 at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors. Its goal is to accelerate the industry’s transition to net zero emissions.

In addition to these engagements, the Prime Minister has a schedule of bilateral meetings with several counterparts on the sidelines of COP28.

The United Nations’ COP28 climate summit in Dubai commenced on Thursday, urging nations to expedite cuts to planet-warming emissions and phase out fossil fuels. 

