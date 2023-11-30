PM Modi embarks on two-day visit to UAE to attend World Climate Action Summit

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates this evening to attend the World Climate Action Summit. The Summit is the High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties, COP-28 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. COP-28 is being held from 28th November to 12th of December under the Presidency of the UAE.



Briefing media in New Delhi about the visit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, Mr. Modi will address the World Climate Action Summit and participate in three high-level side events in Dubai tomorrow. He said the first high-level event being co-hosted by India and the UAE, is the launch of the Green Credits Initiative. He informed that the second side event co-hosted by India and Sweden is the launch of LeadIT 2.0, essentially a leadership group for energy transition. This was a joint initiative launched by India and Sweden in 2019 at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York. The Foreign Secretary said, Mr. Modi will also participate in another high-level event namely Transforming Climate Finance.



Mr. Kwatra said, New Delhi expects a clear roadmap to be agreed at COP28 on climate finance. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders.