Exit Polls: Tight fight predicted in Rajasthan with edge for Congress

If Exit polls are to be believed, Congress is likely to retain power in Rajasthan with a extremely close contest with the BJP. According to Axi My India exit poll results predictions, the Congress party is likely to grab anywhere between 86-106 seats, while the BJP may win 80-100 seats.

The majority mark in the 200-member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is 101. The elections, however, were held for 199 seats due to the death of a candidate on one seat.

According to the exit poll results, Congress is projected to get 42 per cent vote share against the BJP’s 41 per cent.

If the predictions turn true, the Congress party will change Rajasthan’s tradition of voting out the incumbent government. For the last three decades, no party has repeated government in Rajasthan.

As far as region-wise results are concerned, Congress is predicted to win 12 of the 21 Shekhawati seats and the BJP will get just 7. Two of the seats may go to independents.

In Jaipur-Dhundhar region, Congress may get as much as 26 seats against the BJP’s 17. There are total 44 seats in this region and one seat may go to the others.

In stronghold Mewar, the BJP may repeat it’s 2018 performance with 20 seats. The Congress is also projected to bag 12 seats. Three seats may go to the others.

In Marwad, the BJP is likely to edge past the Congress by winning as many as 20 seats. In 2018, the saffron party had won 18 seats in this region. Congress this time is predicted to win 18 seats.

In Ahirwal area too, the Congress is looking to upset the BJP. The elections for the 199 of the 200 Rajasthan seats were held on November 25. The final results will be declared on December 3.