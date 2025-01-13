Over 1.5 cr devotees take dip on first day of Mahakumbh

seven-tier security plan in place for this 45 day grand event

ver one crore fifty lakh devotees and pilgrims today took the holy dip as the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering Mahakumbh began today in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Devotees, Pilgrims and Visitors took a holy dip in various ghats of Triveni Sangam on Paush Poornima Day today. Flower petals were showered on devotees from helicopters.

The beginning of the Mahakumbh on the sacred banks of the Triveni Sangam is not just a religious gathering but a profound declaration of India’s ancient traditions and the world’s largest cultural confluence. The Mahakumbh is far more than a religious event, it is a festival of faith, spirituality, and collective consciousness. It is a confluence of seven Akharas from the Shaivite tradition and three each from the Vaishnavite tradition and Udasin sect. It showcases the diverse yet unified spiritual streams. It reinforces the idea of unity in diversity, a core element of this grand event. More than seven lakh Kalpvasis are participating in this month-long spiritual retreat. Every camp and event at the Maha Kumbh, from prayers to yajnas, reflects the spirit of “May the world be well, may all beings live in harmony.

Our correspondent reported that the government has made all efforts to ensure the event is safe, secure, and memorable. A seven-tier security plan is in place for the 45-day grand event. Over 50 thousand police personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety and security. The Mahakumbh Nagar is being monitored with nearly 2800 CCTV and AI-enabled cameras. Top officials including ADG Police Bhanu Bhaskar and DIG Rajesh Dwivedi visited the entire fair area today to ensure security on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Two thousand Ganga Sevadoots are ensuring the cleanliness of rivers and ghats.

The grand event will continue till Mahashivaratri on 26th February. A rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years adds to the speciality of Maha Kumbh this year.