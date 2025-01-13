India rejects claim of Zuckerberg regarding 2024 elections

The Indian Awaaz

Jan 14, 2025
AMN

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has rejected the claims of META Company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg that most incumbent governments including India in the 2024 elections lost post-COVID. In a social media post, Mr Vaishnaw added that it is disappointing to see misinformation from Mr. Zuckerberg.

He said that the Prime Minister’s decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust. He said India provided free food for 800 million people, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during COVID.

