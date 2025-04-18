Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Only 5 petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act will be heared: SC

Apr 18, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

In order to ensure the smooth conduct of court proceedings and to avoid overcrowding, the Hon’ble Supreme Court, on Thursday, directed that only five petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be heard by the Court.

The Bench comprising the Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and Hon’ble Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, clarified that the remaining petitions—approximately 65 in number—shall be treated as intervention or impleadment applications within the framework of the five principal petitions.

The five lead petitioners, whose matters will be heard, were selected through mutual nomination by the petitioners themselves, pursuant to the Court’s directive issued earlier today.

