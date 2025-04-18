Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Christians across globe observe Good Friday with mourning, devotion

Apr 18, 2025

Christians across the globe are observing Good Friday today- one of the most solemn and sacred days in the Christian calendar. Marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ at Calvary, Good Friday is a day of mourning, reflection, and spiritual devotion.

Nagaland, a predominantly Christian state, will observe Good Friday with deep reverence and communal participation. Churches throughout Nagaland are holding special prayer services and fasting, where the faithful gather to seek forgiveness for their sins and express gratitude for Christ’s sacrificial act.

In the state capital, Kohima, Catholic congregations will participate in processions, carrying wooden crosses to symbolise the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ. On the occasion, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended a solemn message of faith and hope, calling on people to reflect on the true essence of the day and the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Chief Minister Rio said, His selfless act of love offers us forgiveness, unmerited grace, and the hope of new and eternal life for all who believe in Him.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Only 5 petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act will be heared: SC

Apr 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

French Ambassador Dr. Thierry Mathou visits Golden Temple

Apr 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Centre assures SC of temporary suspension on key Waqf Provisions

Apr 18, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Only 5 petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act will be heared: SC

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Rohan Bopanna and Ben Shelton exit Bavarian International in doubles quarterfinals

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India’s Shourya Ambure wins bronze in U-18 100m Hurdles

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

ECB Cuts Interest Rates to 2.25% Amid Slowing Growth, Trade Tensions

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!