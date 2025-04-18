Christians across globe observe Good Friday with mourning, devotion

Christians across the globe are observing Good Friday today- one of the most solemn and sacred days in the Christian calendar. Marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ at Calvary, Good Friday is a day of mourning, reflection, and spiritual devotion.

Nagaland, a predominantly Christian state, will observe Good Friday with deep reverence and communal participation. Churches throughout Nagaland are holding special prayer services and fasting, where the faithful gather to seek forgiveness for their sins and express gratitude for Christ’s sacrificial act.

In the state capital, Kohima, Catholic congregations will participate in processions, carrying wooden crosses to symbolise the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ. On the occasion, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended a solemn message of faith and hope, calling on people to reflect on the true essence of the day and the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Chief Minister Rio said, His selfless act of love offers us forgiveness, unmerited grace, and the hope of new and eternal life for all who believe in Him.