French Ambassador Dr. Thierry Mathou visits Golden Temple

Apr 18, 2025
French Ambassador Dr. Thierry Mathou visits Golden Temple

Ambassador of France to India, Dr. Thierry Mathou, paid obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar. He listened to Gurbani Kirtan and also visited the community kitchen at Sri Guru Ramdas Ji Sarai. He said he is very impressed by the langar (Community Kitchen) served to about 1 lakh people every day here, which is the largest community kitchen in the world. The French Ambassador said that he felt the vibes of spirituality while visiting the Golden Temple, one of the holiest places in India, and was impressed by the spirit of seva.

Mr. Mathou said it was very important for him to visit Amritsar. This was his first visit to Punjab after becoming the Ambassador to India in 2023. Later, he was honoured by the SGPC Secretary and others with a golden model of Sri Harmandir Sahib.

