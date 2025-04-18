Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India rejects Bangladesh’s remarks on West Bengal

Apr 18, 2025

India rejects Bangladesh’s remarks on West Bengal

AMN

India has rejected the remarks made by Bangladesh officials on the developments in West Bengal. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the remarks a disguised and disingenuous attempt to correlate with India’s concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, where the criminal perpetrators of such acts still roam free.

He added that instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signalling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its minorities.

