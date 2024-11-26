Odisha FC thrashes Hyderabad FC 6-0 in Indian Super League Clash

In Indian Super League Football, Odisha FC delivered a commanding 6-0 victory over Hyderabad FC at G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad, yesterday.

The game started with both teams searching for an early breakthrough, but it was Odisha who surged ahead. Isak Vanlalruatfela opened the scoring in the 12th minute, assisted by Hugo Boumous.

In the 30th minute, Diego Maurício doubled the lead, and an own goal by Lalbiakhlua Jongte in the 51st minute made it 3-0.

Mourtada Fall’s header in the 70th minute, Lalthathanga Khawlhring’s strike in the 75th, and Rahim Ali’s late goal in the 89th sealed the dominant win. Odisha FC outclassed Hyderabad in every aspect, leaving the hosts stunned.

Today, Mumbai City FC will face Punjab FC on their home ground at Mumbai Football Arena. The match will begin at 07:30 PM.