The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to get IPL contract

Nov 26, 2024
13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to get IPL contract

History was made on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Auction as the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to get a contract in the league’s history yesterday. Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, secured the services of teenager for a price of 1.10 crore rupees. Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari congratulated the young batter on this tremendous achievement and expressed his confidence in Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Vaibhav recently grabbed attention by becoming the youngest batter to score an international century. He achieved this milestone in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai, smashing 104 off 62 balls. His 58-ball century was the fastest by an Indian in Youth Tests and the second-fastest globally. Earlier this year, Vaibhav made headlines when he made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar at just 12, making him the youngest player in India’s premier First-Class tournament.

Related Post

SPORTS

Odisha FC thrashes Hyderabad FC 6-0 in Indian Super League Clash

Nov 26, 2024
SPORTS

Syed Modi International 2024 badminton tournament kicks off in Lucknow

Nov 26, 2024
SPORTS

Sports Minister Mandaviya, World Athletics Chief discuss 2036 Olympics

Nov 26, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Minister Releases Animal Husbandry Report on Occasion of National Milk Day 2024

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Constitution Has Been Driving Force behind Socio-Economic Changes in India, Says Lok Sabha Speaker

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Odisha FC thrashes Hyderabad FC 6-0 in Indian Super League Clash

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to get IPL contract

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment