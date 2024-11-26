13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to get IPL contract

History was made on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Auction as the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to get a contract in the league’s history yesterday. Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, secured the services of teenager for a price of 1.10 crore rupees. Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari congratulated the young batter on this tremendous achievement and expressed his confidence in Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Vaibhav recently grabbed attention by becoming the youngest batter to score an international century. He achieved this milestone in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai, smashing 104 off 62 balls. His 58-ball century was the fastest by an Indian in Youth Tests and the second-fastest globally. Earlier this year, Vaibhav made headlines when he made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar at just 12, making him the youngest player in India’s premier First-Class tournament.