The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Syed Modi International 2024 badminton tournament kicks off in Lucknow

Nov 26, 2024
Syed Modi International 2024 badminton tournament kicks off in Lucknow

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be the top Indian players in action at the Syed Modi International 2024 badminton tournament, which began today in Lucknow. The Syed Modi India International 2024 is a BWF Super 300 event. All matches will be played at the badminton courts of the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, and the tournament will conclude on the 1st of next month. The Indian badminton challenge in the women’s singles will be led by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, while Paris 2024 Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen will be the top-ranked Indian men’s player in singles. Meanwhile, the Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has withdrawn from the tournament.

Related Post

SPORTS

Odisha FC thrashes Hyderabad FC 6-0 in Indian Super League Clash

Nov 26, 2024
SPORTS

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to get IPL contract

Nov 26, 2024
SPORTS

Sports Minister Mandaviya, World Athletics Chief discuss 2036 Olympics

Nov 26, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Minister Releases Animal Husbandry Report on Occasion of National Milk Day 2024

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Constitution Has Been Driving Force behind Socio-Economic Changes in India, Says Lok Sabha Speaker

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Odisha FC thrashes Hyderabad FC 6-0 in Indian Super League Clash

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to get IPL contract

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment