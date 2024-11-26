Syed Modi International 2024 badminton tournament kicks off in Lucknow

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be the top Indian players in action at the Syed Modi International 2024 badminton tournament, which began today in Lucknow. The Syed Modi India International 2024 is a BWF Super 300 event. All matches will be played at the badminton courts of the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, and the tournament will conclude on the 1st of next month. The Indian badminton challenge in the women’s singles will be led by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, while Paris 2024 Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen will be the top-ranked Indian men’s player in singles. Meanwhile, the Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has withdrawn from the tournament.

