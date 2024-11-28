Jasprit Bumrah reclaims number one position in ICC rankings

AMN/ WEB DESK

India’s pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah reclaimed the number one spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings for men’s Test bowlers. Bumrah dethroned South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada. Match-winning performance in the first Test against Australia in Perth helped him to get the top rank. He picked up eight wickets in this match. Bumrah, who began the Perth Test as the third-ranked bowler in the world behind Rabada and Josh Hazlewood of Australia, now sits atop the bowlers’ rankings with an 11-point lead.