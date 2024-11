AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have advanced to the Single’s second round of the Syed Modi International 2024 BWF Super 300 tournament in Lucknow. In first round of Women’s Singles, PV Sindhu defeated her 17-year-old compatriot Anmol Kharb 21-17, 21-15 this afternoon. In Men’s Singles, Lakshya Sen defeated Malaysia’s Sholeh Aidil 21-12. 21-12.