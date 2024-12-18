NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi hold talks for peace along LAC

AMN / WEB DESK

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing today to discuss key bilateral issues. These included the management of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the restoration of bilateral ties, which have been frozen for over four years due to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Mr. Doval, leading the Indian delegation, arrived in Beijing yesterday to participate in the 23rd round of the Special Representatives’ talks, which resumed after a five-year hiatus. The last meeting took place in Delhi in 2019. The discussions were expected to focus on rebuilding bilateral relations, particularly in light of the October 21st agreement on disengagement and patrolling in eastern Ladakh between the two nations.

Yesterday, China expressed optimism about the talks, stating that they are ready to work with India to implement commitments based on the mutual understandings reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on the 24th of October.