13 dead as ferry capsizes near Gateway of India in Mumbai

At least 13 passengers were killed and 2 injured when a private ferry boat en route to the Elephanta Caves from the Gateway of India in Mumbai capsized near Uran, Karanja, this evening. According to information from the BMC, a total of 101 passengers and crew members were on board.

As many as 101 people were on the ferry including 80 passengers and five crew members. Rescue operations are currently underway, with the assistance of the Navy, JNPT, Coast Guard, local police and local fishing boats. As many as 77 people have been rescued so far. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Wednesday and there have been no reports of any casualties so far.

The Navy and Coast Guard have launched a massive rescue operation, with 11 Navy boats and three boats of Marine Police and a boat of Coast Guard being deployed in the area, a defence official said. Four helicopters are also involved in the search and rescue operation, the official said. Personnel from police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and fishermen in the area are also involved in the rescue work, the official said.

CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the incident, saying orders have been given to the district administration to deploy all the necessary machinery for the rescue operation. “We have received reports of an accident involving the boat Nilkamal, which was heading towards Elephanta. Boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, Port and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance. We are in constant touch with the district and police administration and fortunately, most of the citizens have been rescued. However, rescue operations are still underway,” he posted on X.