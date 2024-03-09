Novel Insurance Scheme Launched for Indian Workers in UAE with Coverage for Natural Deaths

AMN

Addressing the pressing need for financial security among Indian blue-collar workers in the UAE, a revolutionary Life Protection Plan (LPP) has been launched in the country, specifically designed for Indian expatriates, especially blue-collar workers. The LPP stands out for its inclusion of insurance coverage for natural deaths, marking a significant highlight of this initiative. With approximately 3.5 million Indians residing in the UAE, constituting around 65 percent of whom are blue-collar workers, this group forms one of the largest contingents of migrant workers in the country. Concerns over the lack of insurance coverage for natural deaths have been mounting.

This innovative insurance package, known as the ‘Life Protection Plan’, not only provides coverage for natural deaths but also offers a range of benefits. These include 24-hour global coverage, death benefits for both natural and accidental causes, as well as compensation for permanent total or partial disability resulting from accidents. Additionally, the plan covers repatriation expenses of up to AED 12,000 per person. In the unfortunate event of a worker passing away due to either an accident or natural causes, beneficiaries are eligible to receive compensation ranging from Dh35,000 to Dh75,000, depending on the selected premium.

In a collaborative effort led by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, major companies employing Indian blue-collar workers, and leading insurance providers such as Gargash Insurance Services and Orient Insurance, discussions were held to devise this inclusive insurance package. Effective from March 1, 2024, the LPP offers various sum assured options with minimal premiums starting at AED 37 per annum. In the year 2022, the consulate in Dubai registered a total of 1,750 death cases, of which approximately 1,100 were workers, and in 2023, around 1,000 worker deaths were recorded out of a total of 1,513 cases. It has been observed that in more than 90 percent of cases, the cause of death is natural.

Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan emphasized the significance of this initiative in ensuring the financial security of Indian workers and their families. By extending coverage to natural deaths, the LPP aims to alleviate concerns and provide peace of mind to the Indian community in the UAE.