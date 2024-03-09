FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Mar 2024 11:11:25      انڈین آواز

Asif Ali Zardari elected as 14th Pakistan President

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari is elected as Pakistan’s 14th President on Saturday, becoming the head of state for a second time. Mr. Zardari was the joint candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) while his rival Mahmood Khan Achakzai was the candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council.
Mr. Zardari received 255 votes while his opponent got 119 votes in the National Assembly and the Senate.

The new president was elected by the electoral college of the newly elected members of the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies, as per the provisions of the Constitution.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart