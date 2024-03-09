Asif Ali Zardari elected as 14th Pakistan President

AMN

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari is elected as Pakistan’s 14th President on Saturday, becoming the head of state for a second time. Mr. Zardari was the joint candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) while his rival Mahmood Khan Achakzai was the candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Mr. Zardari received 255 votes while his opponent got 119 votes in the National Assembly and the Senate.

The new president was elected by the electoral college of the newly elected members of the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies, as per the provisions of the Constitution.