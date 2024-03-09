FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maritime corridor could begin operating this weekend to boost aid to Gaza: European Commission chief

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said that a maritime corridor to Gaza could begin operating this weekend to boost aid to the territory. This corridor would connect Cyprus and Gaza. It comes a day after President Biden said the US planned to build a temporary port in Gaza. EU Commission head said a pilot test run of food aid collected by a charity group and supported by the United Arab Emirates could be leaving Cyprus today. The UN says a quarter of Gaza’s population is on the brink of famine and children are starving to death.

The US and other nations have already resorted to airdropping of humanitarian aid but aid organisations said it can’t meet the soaring need.0

