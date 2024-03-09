Dubai launches “India by the Creek” Festival to Celebrate Deep Ties with India

AMN

Dubai inaugurated the first-ever “India by the Creek” festival on March 8th, bringing the vibrant culture of India to Al Seef Park. This three-day celebration highlights the long-standing historical and cultural connections between India and Dubai.”India by the Creek” offers a diverse array of programmes, featuring musical performances, literary discussions, poetry readings, and interactive workshops. This immersive experience promises to solidify the deeply entrenched cultural ties between India and Dubai, paving the way for a future enriched by artistic expression.

The festival’s location itself is steeped in history. Al Seef Park, on the Dubai Creek, has been a bustling center of trade for centuries, a vital link between the two regions. Dhows laden with spices, textiles, and other goods once traversed these waters, fostering a rich exchange that continues to this day.

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE remarked on the occasion

“India and the UAE’s relationship has transformed into a comprehensive strategic and economic partnership. We are strong partners, and the Dubai Creek played a historic role in this development. I’m thrilled to see this initiative come to life and become a prominent part of Dubai’s cultural calendar.”

The collaborative effort behind the festival is a testament to the strong bond between the two countries. Dubai Duty Free, the Consulate General of India, Dubai, Teamwork Arts, Dubai Economy and Tourism, and Khaleej Times have come together to create this significant milestone.

Festival attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with artistic performances from both India and the UAE. Renowned Indian figures, including academics, writers, musicians, and the legendary band Indian Ocean, will be gracing the stage throughout the weekend. The event will run from March 8th to 10th.