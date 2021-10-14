Norway: 5 people killed, 2 injured in supermarket attack in Kongsberg town

WEB DESK

In Norway, five people were killed and two more were injured after a man reportedly used a bow and arrow to attack them inside a supermarket. The attack took place in Kongsberg town. The police have arrested a Danish man aged 37 on suspicion of carrying out the attack. The police said that they will investigate whether it was an act of terrorism.

Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg termed the incident horrifying. Norway’s Justice Minister Monica Maeland is closely monitoring the situation, said the ministry. The country’s police directorate has ordered all officers nationwide to carry firearms as an extra precaution. Usually, police in the country are not armed.