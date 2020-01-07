Nine-judge SC bench to hear Sabrimala case from January 13

AMN

Nine-judge Constitution Bench of Supreme Court will hear from 13th of January, the issue of allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple along with other contentious issues of alleged discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women.

The top court today issued a notice informing listing of a petition filed by Indian Young Lawyers Association seeking review of its 2018 judgement allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple.

On 14th of November last year, a five-judge Constitution Bench in a 3:2 majority verdict had referred to a larger seven-judge bench, the pleas seeking review of its 2018 judgement.

It had, however, said that the debate about the Constitutional validity of religious practices like bar on entry of women and girls into a place of worship was not limited to the Sabarimala case.

The top court said such restrictions are there with regard to the entry of Muslim women into mosques and Dargah and Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, being barred from the holy fireplace of an Agyari.