Mamata Banrjee Govt provides insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to GangaSagar pilgrims

Our Correspondent

The West Bengal Government has decided to provide insurance coverage of five lakh rupees each to the Ganga Sagar pilgrims.

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the administration has done necessary arrangements for drinking water supply and accommodation facilities for the devotees.

Ms. Banerjee reviewed the preparedness of Ganga Sagar Mela at an administrative meeting at Kakdweep in South 24 Parganas district on Monday. She ed the administration to get ready to face any eventualities.

Thousands of pilgrims assemble at Sagar Island to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Hooghly River and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and offer Pooja at the Kapil Muni temple.