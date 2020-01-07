FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jan 2020 02:32:46      انڈین آواز
First session of Jharkhand State Assembly begins

AMN / RANCHI

The first session of the newly constituted Jharkhand State Assembly began at Ranchi Monday. Protem Speaker Stephen Marandi administered the membership oath to Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the beginning of the three-day Assembly session. Chief Minister Hemant Soren took oath as Member of Jharkhand Assembly from the Barhait seat leaving the Dumka seat.

Mr Soren had won elections from two seats of Dumka and Barhait as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

He has since resigned from the Dumka seat. Cabinet Ministers Satyanand Bhokta, Rashtriya Janta Dal and Congress legislators Dr Rameshwar Oraon and Alamgir Alam also took oath as the Members of the newly formed Jharkhand Assembly.

The elected representatives of from all other constituencies also took oath as Members of the newly constituted Jharkhand Assembly. Governor Draupadi Murmu will address the new legislators on the second day of the session which will be followed by the election of new Assembly Speaker. A supplementary budget will also be tabled by the Hemant Soren Government during the session.

