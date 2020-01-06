MEA summons acting Pak High Commissioner over desecration of Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan at the recent acts of vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar.

External Affairs Ministry today summoned Pakistan’s Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah and lodged the protest in this regard.

The Ministry said, India also shared strong concerns raised by members of civil society, Parliamentarians and others at the continued persecution of religious and ethnic minorities in Pakistan, including the recent despicable and heinous acts.

India has asked the Government of Pakistan to ensure safety, security and welfare of the members of the minority communities in Pakistan, including their places of worship and take immediate measures to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of such despicable and heinous acts to justice.