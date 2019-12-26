NIA raids house of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi in Guwahati..

AGENCIES

The National Investigation Agency today carried out searches at the residence of RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi in Guwahati.

He was also arrested by the agency earlier this month.

According to reports, Mr Gogoi, whose custody was to end on Friday, has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act.

The activist, who also gives advice to various farmer organisations, was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.