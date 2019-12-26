Army officer, civilian killed in Pak firing in Uri sector

WEB DESK

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian army and a civilian woman were killed as Pakistani forces targeted army posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of North Kashmir yesterday.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, told media that Pakistani forces resorted to heavy mortar shelling in the Haji Peer area of the sector which was appropriately retailed by the Indian army.

However, he said, a JCO of the Indian army and a 22-year-old woman, Naseema Begum, of Churanda village got killed.

The SSP said that Pakistan forces have again started shelling the army posts and civilian areas this morning.