FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2019 05:55:43      انڈین آواز
Ad

National Tribal Dance Festival begins in Raipur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

National Tribal Dance Festival has begun in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, today. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the festival. The inaugural function was presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The National Tribal Dance Festival is being organized in Chhattisgarh for the first time. More than 1300 participants from 25 states & UTs of the country and six countries are participating in this three-day dance fest.

These folk dance teams will present their respective folk art cultures. During these three days, 29 tribal troupes will present more than 43 styles of four different dance forms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

India beat South Africa by 9 wickets in the first Youth ODI

India under-19 team beat South Africa by nine wickets in the first Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park in East Londo ...

Football ISL: FC Goa survives Chennaiyin resurgence during goal-fest

HSB / Chennai FC Goa regained the top spot in the Hero Indian Super League after trumping Chennaiyin durin ...

‘Khelo India will help me prepare for international tournaments’: Hriday

HSB/ New Delhi Junior World Cup gold medallist Hriday Hazarika has clinched two golds and one bronze in the ju ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!