National Tribal Dance Festival begins in Raipur

National Tribal Dance Festival has begun in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, today. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the festival. The inaugural function was presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The National Tribal Dance Festival is being organized in Chhattisgarh for the first time. More than 1300 participants from 25 states & UTs of the country and six countries are participating in this three-day dance fest.

These folk dance teams will present their respective folk art cultures. During these three days, 29 tribal troupes will present more than 43 styles of four different dance forms.