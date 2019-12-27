War Room for tribal welfare schemes: Uddhav Thackeray

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that a ‘war room’ will be set up to ensure effective implementation of tribal welfare schemes in remote areas of the state. Thackeray made the announcement in Mumbai yesterday at a review meeting of the tribal development department.

He also said that a task force will be set up for tackling malnutrition in these areas.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to prepare a time-bound programme for proper utilisation of funds meant for development schemes of the department.