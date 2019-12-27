FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2019 07:25:19      انڈین آواز
Ad

War Room for tribal welfare schemes: Uddhav Thackeray

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that a ‘war room’ will be set up to ensure effective implementation of tribal welfare schemes in remote areas of the state. Thackeray made the announcement in Mumbai yesterday at a review meeting of the tribal development department.

He also said that a task force will be set up for tackling malnutrition in these areas.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to prepare a time-bound programme for proper utilisation of funds meant for development schemes of the department.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Virat Kohli named in Wisden cricketers of decade list

WEB DESK Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been named in the Cricketers of the decade list alongside four othe ...

India beat South Africa by 9 wickets in the first Youth ODI

India under-19 team beat South Africa by nine wickets in the first Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park in East Londo ...

Football ISL: FC Goa survives Chennaiyin resurgence during goal-fest

HSB / Chennai FC Goa regained the top spot in the Hero Indian Super League after trumping Chennaiyin durin ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!