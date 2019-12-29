FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Dec 2019 03:25:14      انڈین آواز
Ad

West Bengal: TMC stages sit-in against CAA, NRC

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged sit-in dharnas protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) throughout the state Saturday. TMC MPs, MLAs and Ministers took part in demonstrations in their respective constituencies.

The BJP has accused TMC of misleading the people on CAA and NRC. BJP State President and MP Dilip Ghosh claimed that people of West Bengal are not paying attention to the protests, instead, they are joining in the Abhinandan Jatra congratulating Centre for the new law. Party’s State General Secretary Sayantan Basu told that one crore letters supporting the initiatives of the Centre related to the CAA will be sent to the Prime Minister soon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Boxing: Mary Kom ends controversy beat Nikhat in Olympic Qualifiers

Harpal Singh Bedi Putting an end to the long-drawn controversy and acrimonious debate. six-time World champion ...

Maharashtra, Kolhapur storm into pre-quarterfinals at 53rd Senior National Kho Kho Championships

HSB/ Bemetara Maharashtra men’s and women’s team made their way into the pre-quarterfinals of the 53rd S ...

Football ISL: Kerala, NorthEast take point with penalties

HSB/ KochiKerala Blasters  and NorthEast United  settled for a 1-1 draw in a Hero Indian Super League tie at ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!