West Bengal: TMC stages sit-in against CAA, NRC

Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged sit-in dharnas protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) throughout the state Saturday. TMC MPs, MLAs and Ministers took part in demonstrations in their respective constituencies.

The BJP has accused TMC of misleading the people on CAA and NRC. BJP State President and MP Dilip Ghosh claimed that people of West Bengal are not paying attention to the protests, instead, they are joining in the Abhinandan Jatra congratulating Centre for the new law. Party’s State General Secretary Sayantan Basu told that one crore letters supporting the initiatives of the Centre related to the CAA will be sent to the Prime Minister soon.