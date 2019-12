AMN

Asom Gana Parishad has demanded the exclusion of Assam from the purview of the CAA.

Talking to news persons in Guwahati, party President Atul Bora and Executive President Keshab Mahanta said that the party has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding to scrap the CAA.

They said that the party is committed to protecting the rights of the people of Assam and demanded the government to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.