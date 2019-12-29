FreeCurrencyRates.com

29 Dec 2019
NPR is NRC in disguise: Ajay Maken

Patna

The Congress on Friday charged the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre with working on the National Register for Citizens NRC across the country in the garb of National Population Register,NPR which received the Cabinet nod earlier this week.

AICC spokesman Ajay Maken, who was speaking to newsmen, sought to buttress the point by citing that the NPR forms are seeking informations like mobile numbers of all family members and driving license details which had not been sought when the NPR was last conducted in the 2010-11 by the UPA Government in which he was the minister of state for home.

Maken also rejected the Governments contention that these details were to be shared voluntarily and not mandatorily. The NPR forms have an ambiguous ‘if available’ clause. Anybody who does not share these details would run the risk of his citizenship being deemed doubtful,” he told a press conference here.

Asserting that the NRC has always been on the BJPs agenda, Maken pointed out that way back in 2003 when the NDA was in power it had brought out an amendment in the Citizenship Act seeking to make registration of every citizen compulsory.

When we (Congress) came to power in 2004, there was a pilot project being carried out in a union territory with a small population of 3.1 million. We junked it though the BJP had sought to implement it across the country, as it was found that less than half of the residents could produce valid documents. Most of them were poor who had no means to be in possession of documentary proof of citizenship, the Congress leader pointed out.

