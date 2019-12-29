FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pejwar math head Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji is dead

WEB DESK

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math in Udupi in Karnataka died on Sunday after a brief illness, math sources said.

One of prominent religious leaders of South India, the 88-year old swamiji was admitted to a hospital at Manipal a few days ago for breathing difficulty and his end came on Sunday morning, they said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of the seer, who was the 33rd swamiji in the lineage of the Pejawar Math heads.

Swamiji is the 32nd in the lineage of Pejawar Mutt following Vishvamanya Tirtha.

Known for philanthropic work, the Swamiji had opened several hostels, hospitals and schools benefitting the poor.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda, former minister Uma Bharati among others paid their homage to the departed soul in Udupi. Three days mourning is declared in the state.

Today evening, the mortal remains of the seer will be interred in Brindavana on the premises of Poornapragna Vidya Peetha in Bengaluru as per seer’s last wish.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the passing away of Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, Swamiji will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. Mr Modi said, a powerhouse of service and spirituality, Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society.

The Prime Minister said, he considers himself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. He said, the recent meeting of him on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one.

The Prime Minister said, his impeccable knowledge always stood out. Mr Modi said, his thoughts are with the countless followers of Swamiji.

