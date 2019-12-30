FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Dec 2019 02:05:59      انڈین آواز
Ad

Govt to ensure each paramilitary force jawan spends 100 days with his family: Amit Shah

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah has said, the government is committed to ensure that each and every jawan of the para-military forces spends hundred days in a year with his family.

Laying the foundation stone of the Directorate-General building of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in New Delhi today, the minister said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured to take care of the families of the security personnel while they guard the nation.

Mr Shah said, health cards will be provided to the families of the jawans and urged the state governments to provide such a facility. He lauded the contributions of the CRPF and said, it is the most powerful para-military force in the world. He also paid tributes to jawans of CRPF who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Golf: Udayan Mane wins TATA Steel Tour Championship

SSP Chawrasia finishes runner-up HSB / Jamshedpur Pune's Udayan Mane’s ‘steely resolve’ helpe ...

‘I am fulfilling my father’s dream,’ says Youth Olympic gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who became the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal at th ...

Hockey India announces Coaching Education Pathway

HSB / New Delhi Hockey India on Sunday announced the launch of its India Coaching Education Pathway which ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!