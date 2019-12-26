FreeCurrencyRates.com

26 Dec 2019
J&K: DGP calls for intensified search to flush out terrorists

AGENCIES

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh has called for intensified search and cordon operations to flush out terrorists in Kashmir and collective efforts to tackle any situation including the subversive activities.

His statement came after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with the top brass of Home Ministry and J&K.

Presiding over a high-level security review meeting at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, yesterday, the DGP directed the officers to ensure that law-abiding people are not put to inconvenience in day to day activities.

He reiterated that the support of people was essential and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by prioritizing community-based programmes.

He directed the officers that all possible help should be extended to the public as and when required. The meeting deliberated on various important issues related to internal security.

