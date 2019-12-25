FreeCurrencyRates.com

Cold wave continues to sweep most parts of north India

Intense Cold wave continued to sweep most parts of north India with Sikar in Rajasthan was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius today. Pilani, Churu, Jaisalmer and Ganganagar recorded minimum temperature of 4.3, 4.5, 5.4 and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Many districts of the state are in the grip of cold wave, due to which normal life has been affected. Sikar recorded the lowest 2.5 degrees Celsius temperature. The minimum temperature was recorded around 5 degree Celsius in Pilani, Mount Abu and Tonk also. Road traffic has been affected in many places due to dense fog. Long-distance trains on the Delhi-Mumbai track are also running late by three to four hours. The Met Department has forecast of cold wave and dense fog in many North Eastern districts of the state.

In Jammu & Kashmir, cold wave conditions continue in Kashmir region for the past over two weeks now. The 40-day period of extreme cold, known as ‘Chillai-Kalan’, continues since December 21.

MeT Department said the minimum temperatures dipped below the freezing point at most places of the Valley with the summer capital Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season so far. The minimum temperature recorded in the city was minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, which experienced several feet of snowfall on various occasions recorded a low of minus 9.0 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the famous hill resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir was the coldest place in Kashmir with a low of minus 11.4 degrees.

Authorities today allowed traffic movement from Srinagar towards Jammu on Srinagar Jammu national highway. However, the traffic has been halted at Qazigund South Kashmir, to first clear the stranded vehicles from across Jawahar Tunnel between Banihal and Chanderkote Ramban. Traffic officials said the landslide had hit the Chanderkote point that compelled the authorities to stop the fresh movement of traffic from Srinagar as of now.

Meanwhile, Meteorological Department Srinagar in a weeklong forecast this morning predicted dry weather for six days till next week without any weather warning for next four days.

The Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal Road continues to remain closed for vehicular traffic. The flight operations at Srinagar Airport are also going on as per normal schedule.
Haryana and Punjab are also reeling under severe cold. Narnaul in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar too recorded below normal minimum temperature at 4.1 degree Celsius.

A meteorological department official said severe cold weather conditions are likely to continue for the next two days.

