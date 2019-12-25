CAA-NRC effect: Long queue to get birth certificate in UP’s Hapur

WEB DESK

Following reports of the Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR, Hapur Municipal Corporation in UP is witnessing the swarm of citizens seeking for a birth certificate on Wednesday. Some of these people have birth year of 1948 while some have 1952.

According to Executive officer of Hapur Municipal Corporation, the unexpected rush has increased in the past week, he told the ANI, “There has been a sudden rush to get birth certificates made.

Some are from 1948, some 1952 etc, the issue we are facing is that we are not able to get info of such old dates,trying to do best we can. I can’t say right now why this unexpected rush.”People agonized by the passed bill in the Parliament queuing in the civic body after Modi Govt had announced that the birth or place of birth-related documents is compulsory for the newly introduced Citizenship law.