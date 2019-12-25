FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2019 09:49:19      انڈین آواز
Muslims have 150 countries to live, Hindus have one: Gujarat CM

AMN / Vadodara

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has said that while Muslims have 150 countries where they can go to, “for Hindus there is only one country – Bharat”. Leading a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram, Rupani said, “Muslims in India were happy and their population rose from 9% to 14%…because of the secular Constitution they live a dignified life in India.”

BJP on Tuesday took out 62 rallies in different cities of Gujarat in support of the new citizenship law. While Rupani led a rally in Ahmedabad, Deputy CM Nitin Patel led one in Mehsana, among many such pro-CAA marches.

