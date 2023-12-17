इंडियन आवाज़     17 Dec 2023 12:32:50      انڈین آواز

NIA arrests key absconding accused in Attari border heroin seizure case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the key absconding accused in the Attari border heroin seizure case. In a major breakthrough, the accused was detained by Immigration officers when he was trying to flee to Dubai from the Amritsar International Airport.

The detention was made in light of the lookout circular issued by NIA on the 7th of this month. The case pertains to the recovery and seizure of approximately 102 kilos of heroin worth over 700 crore rupees. NIA said that the seizures were made in April last year by the Indian Customs when the drugs arrived in the country from Afghanistan via Integrated Check Post Attari.

NIA investigations have revealed that the accused was involved in the larger conspiracy hatched by a global drug cartel.

